5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Discovery, Apellis Pharma

Discovery, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Harley-Davidson, Dillard's and Children's Place are five top gainers for Monday.
Stocks were falling Monday as investors weighed concerns about the impact rising inflation rates would have on the economic recovery.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Discovery | Increase 4.6%

Discovery Class C shares  (DISCK) - Get Report advanced after AT&T  (T) - Get Report said it had agreed to merge its WarnerMedia unit with the media company. Under the terms, which is structured as an all-stock, so-called Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash and debt.

2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals | Increase 20%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals  (APLS) - Get Report rose after the biotech said it had won government approval for a rare-blood-disease treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Empaveli, which the company said was the first and only targeted C3 therapy to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

3. Harley-Davidson| Increase 5.8%

Harley-Davidson  (HOG) - Get Report moved up after the iconic motorcycle maker said it was encouraged by the European Union's decision to postpone plans to raise tariffs on some U.S. goods, including motorcycles. CEO Jordan Zeitz said the decision was "the first step in the right direction in a dispute not of our making."

4. Dillard's | Increase 17%

Dillard's  (DDS) - Get Report hit a fresh high on Monday after the retail department store operator unveiled a plan to buy back $500 million of its Class A common. On Friday, the company said it had swung to a first-quarter profit.

5. Children's Place | Increase 14%

Children's Place  (PLCE) - Get Report surged after the specialty retailer was upgraded by Wedbush and Monness Crespi and Hardt to buy equivalents. Wedbush raised its price target to $150 from $48, while Monness assigned a $93 price target ahead of the company's first-quarter results on May 20.

