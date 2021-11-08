5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Coty, Trade Desk, Palo Alto Networks

Stocks moved higher Monday, heading into the start of an important week for economic data releases with investors ready to test fresh record highs for the three major benchmarks

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:

1. Coty | Increase 12.7%

Coty (COTY) - Get Coty Inc. Class A Report shares powered higher after the luxury brands and cosmetics group company stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and unveiled plans to sell a $215 million stake in its Wella beauty care division. Coty, whose brands include CoverGirl, Max Factor, Burberry, Hugo Boss and Kylie Cosmetics, said revenue totaled $1.37 billion, up 22% from a year ago.

2. The Trade Desk | Increase 26%

Shares of the Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Trade Desk, Inc. Class A Report surged after the advertising software company beat Wall Street's third quarter earnings expectations and forecast for at least 21% growth in the fourth quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $89.2 million, up over 42% from a year ago. Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter.

3. Palo Alto Networks | Increase 3.6%

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report shares advanced after the cybersecurity company was upgraded to positive from mixed by OTR Global. The company recently announced an extension of its partnership with Siemens to improve the security of networks and prevent the threat of cyberattacks on infrastructure,

4. Riot Blockchain | Increase 16%

Shares of Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Riot Blockchain Inc Report and other cryptocurrency-related companies jumped after Ether and Bitcoin both advanced. Ether, the cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, surpassed $4,700 for the first time. Bitcoin briefly topped $66,000 overnight on Sunday with an eye to breaching its previous record of $66,975 reached on Oct. 20.

5. Tilray | Increase 12%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report and other cannabis-related stocks continued to climb following a recent report by Marijuana Moment that Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is circulating the States Reform Act as a measure to legalize cannabis on a federal level. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said recently that the measure "significantly increases the probability of federal level marijuana reform" during the current term.