5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tyson Foods

Stocks were trading mixed Monday after Wall Street snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. Boeing | Increase 4.8%

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares jumped higher amid reports that authorities in China are edging closer to lifting their two-and-a-half year ban on the 737 MAX. China's Civil Aviation Administration CAAC is reportedly happy with changes made to the 737 MAX's aviation control system software and display, following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

2. Dollar Tree | Increase 14%

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report shares climbed following a report that activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the discount retailer. The investment firm is looking to push the discount retailer to take action to boost its share price by improving its Family Dollar chain and pricing strategy.

3. Tyson Foods | Increase 2.8%

Share of Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report advanced after the world's biggest food producer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came to $2.30 a share, beating the FactSet consensus for $2.22. Sales totaled $12.81 billion, up from $11.46 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $12.66 billion.

4. Casper Sleep | Increase 86%

Casper Sleep (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep, Inc. (CSPR) Report shares skyrocketed after the mattress and bedding maker said it agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management for $6.90 a share. The New York company also posted a wider loss and said Chief Executive Philip Krim stepped down. The purchase price represents a 94% premium over the stock's Friday closing price.

5. Six Flags Entertainment | Increase 8%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report powered higher after the world’s largest regional theme park company said that Selim Bassoul, formerly the non-executive chairman of the board, had been appointed CEO and president effective immediately. He is replacing Michael Spanos, who has stepped down after two years as CEO, president and a member of the board.