September 27, 2021
Facebook Puts 'Instagram Kids' on Hold
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Best Buy, Acceleron

Best Buy, Acceleron Pharma, Gores Guggenheim, Red Cat Holdings and ElectraMeccania Vehicles are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks traded mixed Monday as investors looked to navigate a potentially tricky week on Wall Street amid political risks, a looming global power crisis and a key debate on the nation's debt ceiling.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Best Buy | Increase 4.8%

Shares of Best Buy  (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report rose after Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith raised his price target on the electronics retailer to $150 from $146, while keeping an overweight rating on the shares, according to the Fly. He said that with the upcoming rollout of its new membership program, Best Buy Total Tech, Best Buy is "quickly becoming one of our top ideas under coverage." 

2. Acceleron Pharma | Increase 6.2%

Acceleron Pharma  (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report shares jumped on reports the biotech was in talks to be acquired for about $11 billion. The acquisition would be made at about $180 a share cash, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay raised his price target on Acceleron to $179 from $113, while keeping a sector-perform rating.

3. Gores Guggenheim | Increase 4.6%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim  (GGPI) - Get GORES GUGGENHEIM, INC. Report rose. Polestar, a Swedish electric carmaker jointly-owned by Volvo and China's Geely, said it planned to list on the Nasdaq through the special acquisition purpose company backed by the investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners.

4. Red Cat Holdings | Increase 48%

Red Cat Holdings  (RCAT) - Get Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Report shares surged after the software company, which provides products to the drone industry, said its Skypersonic unit had been awarded a five-year contract with NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware and support for its Simulated Mars mission.

5. ElectraMeccania Vehicles | Increase 7.3%

Shares of ElectraMeccania Vehicles  (SOLO) - Get ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Report climbed after the Canadian electric vehicle maker said it had engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group to manage a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

