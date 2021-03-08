TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Athene, McAfee, Big Lots

Athene, McAfee, Big Lots, RadNet and Pitney Bowes are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Monday, with tech stocks moving higher despite rising Treasury bond yields.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Athene | Increase 6.4%

Athene Holding (ATH) - Get Report climbed after saying it would be acquired by New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management, a deal that values the insurance and retirement services company at about $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close next January.

2. McAfee | Increase 14%

McAfee  (MCFE) - Get Report rose after the cybersecurity company agreed to sell its enterprise business to a group led by Symphony Technology for $4 billion cash. In addition, when the deal closes, the San Jose, Calif., company expects to pay a special $4.50-a-share dividend to holders.

3. Big Lots | Increase 11%

Shares of Big Lots  (BIG) - Get Report advanced after the discount retailer recently beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The company said net sales grew 8.1% to $1.74 billion, which was in line with the FactSet consensus, and it provided an upbeat first-quarter outlook.

4. RadNet | Increase 20%

RadNet  (RDNT) - Get Report was climbing after the diagnostic imaging services company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The company said revenue increased 2.5% to $308.5 million. Adjusted net income came to $10.2 million, or 20 cents a share.

5. Pitney Bowes | Increase 11%

Pitney Bowes  (PBI) - Get Report advanced after the mailing equipment services company unveiled tender offers to buy as much as $375 million face amount of notes outstanding. The tender offers expire April 2.

