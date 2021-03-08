5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Athene, McAfee, Big Lots

Athene, McAfee, Big Lots, RadNet and Pitney Bowes are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed Monday, with tech stocks moving higher despite rising Treasury bond yields.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Athene | Increase 6.4%

Athene Holding (ATH) - Get Report climbed after saying it would be acquired by New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management, a deal that values the insurance and retirement services company at about $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close next January.

2. McAfee | Increase 14%

McAfee (MCFE) - Get Report rose after the cybersecurity company agreed to sell its enterprise business to a group led by Symphony Technology for $4 billion cash. In addition, when the deal closes, the San Jose, Calif., company expects to pay a special $4.50-a-share dividend to holders.

3. Big Lots | Increase 11%

Shares of Big Lots (BIG) - Get Report advanced after the discount retailer recently beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The company said net sales grew 8.1% to $1.74 billion, which was in line with the FactSet consensus, and it provided an upbeat first-quarter outlook.

4. RadNet | Increase 20%

RadNet (RDNT) - Get Report was climbing after the diagnostic imaging services company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The company said revenue increased 2.5% to $308.5 million. Adjusted net income came to $10.2 million, or 20 cents a share.

5. Pitney Bowes | Increase 11%

Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report advanced after the mailing equipment services company unveiled tender offers to buy as much as $375 million face amount of notes outstanding. The tender offers expire April 2.