5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: AstraZeneca, Astronics, Teradata

Stocks tumbled Monday as concerns about slowing growth and accelerating coronavirus infections, along with the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande, gripped global markets ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. AstraZeneca | Increase 4.4%

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR Report rose after the British drugmaker reported progress with a breast-cancer drug candidate. Enhertu reduced disease progression or death by 72% compared with a currently approved treatment.

2. Brooks Automation | Increase 7.5%

Brooks Automation (BRKS) - Get Brooks Automation, Inc. Report shares rose after the company agreed to sell its semiconductors-solutions unit to the Boston private-equity titan Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3 billion cash. Brooks also said it would no longer pursue a separation into two independent and publicly traded companies.

3. Teradata | Increase 4.4%

Shares of Teradata (TDC) - Get Teradata Corporation Report rose after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty upgraded Teradata to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $66, up from $55. After recent meetings with management, Huberty said she is more confident in the long-term model, adding that a shift in engineering spend and go-to-market resources increase her confidence in Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue and growth in new customer.

4. Atea Pharmaceuticals | Increase 10%

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) shares soared following a report that the company is one of several drugmakers expecting late-stage data on an oral COVID-19 antiviral in the coming months. If the data are positive, the drugs provide a major opportunity for the companies - one that investors should not ignore, Barrons reported.

5. Astronics | Increase 7%

Shares of Astronics (ATRO) - Get Astronics Corporation Report surged after Colliers analyst Richard Ryan upgraded the aerospace and electronics company to buy from neutral with a $19 price target.

