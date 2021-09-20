September 20, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Fear an Evergrande Market Contagion
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: AstraZeneca, Astronics, Teradata

AstraZeneca, Brooks Automation, Teradata, Atea Pharmaceuticals and Astronics are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks tumbled Monday as concerns about slowing growth and accelerating coronavirus infections, along with the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande, gripped global markets ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. AstraZeneca | Increase 4.4%

Shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR Report rose after the British drugmaker reported progress with a breast-cancer drug candidate. Enhertu reduced disease progression or death by 72% compared with a currently approved treatment.

2. Brooks Automation | Increase 7.5%

Brooks Automation  (BRKS) - Get Brooks Automation, Inc. Report shares rose after the company agreed to sell its semiconductors-solutions unit to the Boston private-equity titan Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3 billion cash. Brooks also said it would no longer pursue a separation into two independent and publicly traded companies.

3. Teradata | Increase 4.4%

Shares of Teradata  (TDC) - Get Teradata Corporation Report rose after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty upgraded Teradata to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $66, up from $55. After recent meetings with management, Huberty said she is more confident in the long-term model, adding that a shift in engineering spend and go-to-market resources increase her confidence in Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue and growth in new customer.

4. Atea Pharmaceuticals | Increase 10%

Atea Pharmaceuticals  (AVIR) shares soared following a report that the company is one of several drugmakers expecting late-stage data on an oral COVID-19 antiviral in the coming months. If the data are positive, the drugs provide a major opportunity for the companies - one that investors should not ignore, Barrons reported.

5. Astronics | Increase 7%

Shares of Astronics  (ATRO) - Get Astronics Corporation Report surged after Colliers analyst Richard Ryan upgraded the aerospace and electronics company to buy from neutral with a $19 price target.

