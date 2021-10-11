5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Aspen, SoFi, Flexion Therapeutics

Stocks moved higher Monday as investors prepped for a key week on Wall Street that could define market direction into the final months of the year.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Aspen Technology | Increase 9.45%

Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report shares jumped after Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report announced plans for an $11 billion merger with the asset optimization software company that they said will accelerate growth their combined growth in the industrial software sector. Aspen shareholders will get $87 in cash, as well as 0.42 shares of the combined company.

2. Sofi Technologies | Increase 10.33%

Shares of Sofi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report climbed after Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage of the online financial services company with an overweight rating and $25 price target. She called SoFi a "powerful revenue growth story" as it ramps share of the consumer financial services wallet.

3. Flexion Therapeutics | Increase 63%

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after Tampa, Fla. based Pacira BioSciences said it is acquiring the biopharma company for $8 a share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.50 a share in cash, in a deal aimed at expanding its position in non-opioid pain management.

4. Adamas Pharmaceuticals | Increase 75.8%

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report soared after Supernus Pharmaceuticals said it would acquire the drugmaker for about $400 million. Adamas Pharma shareholders will receive an upfront cash payment of $8.10 per share. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter or the first quarter of 2022.

5. Ocular Therapeutix | Increase 17.3%

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) - Get Ocular Therapeutix Inc Report shares surged after a posting on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website indicated approval for the company's supplemental new drug application Dextenza, as a treatment for ocular itching linked to allergic conjunctivitis. Dextenza has already been approved as a treatment for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.