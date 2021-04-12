5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Alibaba, Signet Jewelers

Alibaba, Signet Jewelers, Nuance Communications, Marathon Digital and Luminex are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks on Monday were sliding back from records in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 as Wall Street prepared for first-quarter-earnings season.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Alibaba | Increase 7.9%

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report rallied after the e-commerce giant said that it did not expect any material impact from a record $2.8 billion fine imposed by Chinese regulators in an antitrust crackdown. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was less severe than feared.

2. Signet Jewelers | Increase 8.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report advanced after the jewelry retailer raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter to between $1.57 billion and $1.6 billion from its previous estimate of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

3. Nuance Communications | Increase 17%

Nuance Communications (NUAN) - Get Report surged after the speech technology company agreed to a $20 billion takeover from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report. Mark Benjamin will remain CEO, the companies said, and the deal is expected to close in 2021.

4. Marathon Digital | Increase 7%

Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report was one of several cryptocurrency companies that were climbing as the sector prepares for Wednesday's market debut of Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

5. Luminex | Increase 11%

Luminex (LMNX) - Get Report, the maker of technology used to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people, advanced after it agreed to be acquired by DiaSorin SpA for $37 a share cash, or $1.8 billion.