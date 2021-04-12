TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Alibaba, Signet Jewelers

Alibaba, Signet Jewelers, Nuance Communications, Marathon Digital and Luminex are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks on Monday were sliding back from records in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 as Wall Street prepared for first-quarter-earnings season.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Alibaba | Increase 7.9%

Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report rallied after the e-commerce giant said that it did not expect any material impact from a record $2.8 billion fine imposed by Chinese regulators in an antitrust crackdown. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was less severe than feared.

2. Signet Jewelers | Increase 8.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers  (SIG) - Get Report advanced after the jewelry retailer raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter to between $1.57 billion and $1.6 billion from its previous estimate of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

3. Nuance Communications | Increase 17%

Nuance Communications  (NUAN) - Get Report surged after the speech technology company agreed to a $20 billion takeover from Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report. Mark Benjamin will remain CEO, the companies said, and the deal is expected to close in 2021.

4. Marathon Digital | Increase 7%

Marathon Digital  (MARA) - Get Report was one of several cryptocurrency companies that were climbing as the sector prepares for Wednesday's market debut of Coinbase Global  (COIN) - Get Report, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

5. Luminex | Increase 11%

Luminex  (LMNX) - Get Report, the maker of technology used to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people, advanced after it agreed to be acquired by DiaSorin SpA for $37 a share cash, or $1.8 billion. 

