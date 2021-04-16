TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Workhorse Group, Sunrun

Workhorse Group, Sunrun, General Finance, Lattice Semiconductor and Mer Telemangement are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Friday as Wall Street took confidence in surging growth in China.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Workhorse Group | Increase 16%

Workhorse Group  (WKHS) - Get Report surged after B. Riley Financial analyst Christopher Souther initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle maker with a buy rating and a $20 share price target. Souther said Workhorse can deliver even after losing the contest for a U.S. Postal Service contract.

2. Sunrun | Increase 11%

Shares of Sunrun  (RUN) - Get Report were higher after the solar technology company was upgraded to overweight from neutral at Piper Sandler. The firm set a $77 price target on the stock, indicating 63% potential upside from the Thursday closing price.

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Pfizer, Bank Earnings and DraftKings

3. General Finance | Increase 56%

General Finance  (GFN) - Get Report soared after United Rentals  (URI) - Get Report said it would acquire the mobile storage and modular office space company for about $996 million, including the assumption of $400 million of debt. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

4. Lattice Semiconductor | Increase 12%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor  (LSCC) - Get Report climbed after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would replace PTC  (PTC) - Get Report in the S&P MidCap 400. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 4. 

5. Mer Telemanagement | Increase 38%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions  (MTSL) - Get Report leaped after the Israeli telecom expense management company agreed to be acquired by sports betting company SharpLink, an online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies.

Jim Cramer Says Skip Pulte, Watch KB Home, Lennar Instead
INVESTING

Pulte, Horton, Lennar Soar After News of Strong Housing Starts

Midday Report: Stocks Turn Higher as Big Banks' Earnings Beat Wall Street's Expectations
MARKETS

Stocks Push to All-Time Highs on More Evidence of Global Recovery

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna to Reduce Vaccine Deliveries in U.K., Canada

Jim Cramer Talks Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Facebook and Coca Cola
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Unveils $900 Million Hit From Archegos Capital Collapse

Morgan Stanley is leading the field in Hong Kong equity capital markets business this year. Photo: AP Photo
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Blasts Profit Forecasts on Record Wealth Management Gains

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Climbs as Piper Sandler Sees 'Strong Growth Story'

PPG Industries Beats Q2 Earnings Forecast, But Stronger Dollar Hit Sales
INVESTING

PPG Jumps to 52-Week High After Earnings Report

Jim Cramer on General Motors' Falling Auto Sales: We're at Peak Auto
INVESTING

General Motors and LG Energy Plan $2.3 Billion Battery Plant