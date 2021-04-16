5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Workhorse Group, Sunrun

Workhorse Group, Sunrun, General Finance, Lattice Semiconductor and Mer Telemangement are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday as Wall Street took confidence in surging growth in China.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Workhorse Group | Increase 16%

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report surged after B. Riley Financial analyst Christopher Souther initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle maker with a buy rating and a $20 share price target. Souther said Workhorse can deliver even after losing the contest for a U.S. Postal Service contract.

2. Sunrun | Increase 11%

Shares of Sunrun (RUN) - Get Report were higher after the solar technology company was upgraded to overweight from neutral at Piper Sandler. The firm set a $77 price target on the stock, indicating 63% potential upside from the Thursday closing price.

3. General Finance | Increase 56%

General Finance (GFN) - Get Report soared after United Rentals (URI) - Get Report said it would acquire the mobile storage and modular office space company for about $996 million, including the assumption of $400 million of debt. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

4. Lattice Semiconductor | Increase 12%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Report climbed after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would replace PTC (PTC) - Get Report in the S&P MidCap 400. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 4.

5. Mer Telemanagement | Increase 38%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) - Get Report leaped after the Israeli telecom expense management company agreed to be acquired by sports betting company SharpLink, an online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies.