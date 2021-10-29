Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ExxonMobil, Newell
Earnings Recap: AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ExxonMobil, Newell
Publish date:

5 Top Gainers for Friday: U.S. Steel, Lululemon, VeriSign

U.S. Steel, Lululemon Athletica, VeriSign, AbbVie and Newell Brands are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks were mixed Friday following weaker-than-expected earnings from Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report that signal supply chain chaos heading into the holiday season.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. U.S. Steel |  Increase 14%

U.S. Steel  (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares powered higher after the company posted record third-quarter profits while boosting its dividend and unveiling a $300 million buyback program. Net sales more than doubled (up 155%) from the year earlier to just under $6 billion. The company raised its dividend to 5 cents a share.

2. Lululemon Athletica | Increase 4.5%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report rose after JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss raised his price target on the apparel retailer to $570 from $500, while keeping an overweight rating on the shares. After meeting with management and conducting field work, the analyst said the stock's risk/reward balance remains favorable.

TheStreet Recommends

3. VeriSign | Increase 5.7%

VeriSign  (VRSN) - Get VeriSign, Inc. Report shares jumped after the provider of domain-name-registry services beat Wall Street's earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $334 million. up 5.1% from a year earlier. Net income came to $157 million, or $1.40 a share, compared with $171 million, or $1.49 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

4. AbbVie | Increase 4.2%

Shares of AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report advanced after the pharmaceutical company reported third-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts. AbbVie raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast for the third time this year and said it expected its newer drugs to recreate the success of its Humira over the next few years, Reuters reported.

5. Newell Brands | Increase 7%

Newell Brands  (NWL) - Get Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Report shares moved higher after the household-products company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its guidance. Adjusted earnings came to 54 cents a share, beating the FactSet consensus of 50 cents.


iPhone Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Stock: Earnings Headaches Aside, Buy the Dip?

AdobeStock_403200610
Sponsored Story

Easy, Energy-Efficient Upgrades to Make to Your Storefront

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Wall Street Still Bullish on Apple, Sees Robust Demand

Here's Why Jim Cramer Likes Western Digital Right Now
INVESTING

Western Digital Shares Drop on Weaker-Than-Expected Guidance

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon, Chevron Stocks Edge Up; BMO Sees 'Positives' in Earnings

For W.W. Grainger, Beauty Is in the Eye of the Beholder
INVESTING

Grainger Shares Jump as Third-Quarter Results Top Forecasts

Newell Brands Lead
INVESTING

Yankee Candle Parent Newell Stock Rises on Earnings Beat

1 amazon Julie Clopper : Shutterstock
STOCKS

Amazon Stock Falls After Earnings as Investors Re-Assess Outlook