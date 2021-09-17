5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Thermo Fisher, Zoom Video, Invesco

Thermo Fisher, Zoom Video, Invesco, Diamondback Energy and Zumiez are five top stock gainers for Friday.

U.S. stocks fell Friday as investors remained focused on slowing growth and financial risk in China and the Covid delta variant’s negative impact on the global economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Thermo Fisher TMO | Up 7.3%

Shares of Thermo Fisher (TMO) - Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Report traded higher after the scientific equipment maker raised earnings and revenue guidance for 2022 above what Wall Street analysts expected. Demand during the pandemic has boomed.

2. Zoom Video ZM | Up 2.2%

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report advanced Friday following a report that a shareholder advisory service was recommending Five9 (FIVN) - Get Five9 Inc. Report investors reject the videoconferencing group's proposed $15 billion takeover bid.

3. Invesco IVZ | Up 5.3%

Shares of Invesco IVZ rose sharply after the asset manager was reportedly in talks to merge with State Street's (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report asset management unit. The Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is not imminent and might not happen at all.

4. Diamondback Energy FANG | Up 3.1%

Shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report rose after the energy producer late on Thursday unveiled a $2 billion stock buyback as part of its accelerated plan to return half of free cash flow to holders in the fourth quarter.

5. Zumiez ZUMZ | Up 6.8%

Shares of Zumiez (ZUMZ) - Get Zumiez Inc. Report rose Friday after the skateboard apparel retailer unveiled a share repurchase of up to $150 million.