5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Sunrun, Peloton, Dave & Buster's

Stocks traded mixed Friday as markets digested faster-than-expected factory gate inflation data and the ongoing rise in domestic coronavirus infections.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Sunrun | Increase 5%

Sunrun (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report shares jumped Friday after analysts at Needham initiated coverage of the residential solar energy systems company with a a buy rating and a $75 price target. Analyst analyst Vikram Bagri said Sunrun is "the leader in the crowded US residential solar industry."

2. Dave & Buster's | Increase 6.4%

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) - Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Report shares surged after the entertainment and restaurant chain beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and received price-target boosts from analysts. Revenue totaled $377.6 million, more than seven times the pandemic-hammered year-earlier figure and coming in ahead of Wall Street's call for $358.5 million.

3. Peloton Interactive | Increase 8.7%

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares continued to climb after the connected fitness equipment maker unveiled plans to launch an athletic apparel brand. The new clothing line will feature a mix of men's and women's apparel, as well as gender-neutral offerings, ranging in price from $15 to $118, and include jerseys, hoodies, tights and shorts.

4. Affirm Holdings | Increase 32.7%

Shares of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report soared after the "buy now, pay later" network blasted Wall Street's sales estimates and forecast 2022 revenues of more than $1.1 billion. Gross merchandise volumes more than doubled from the same period last year to $2.5 billion.

5. Oatly Group | Increase 7.3%

Oatly Group (OTLY) - Get Oatly Report shares advanced after Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiated coverage of the oat-milk and vegan-food producer with an outperform rating and $26 price target. The analyst said he believes the "runway for the oat based segment is significant" based on the relative value proposition.