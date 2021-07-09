5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Stamps.com, Galectin, GM

Stamps.com, Galectin Therapeutics, General Motors, Far Peak Acquisition and Carver Bancorp are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks rebounded Friday from the previous session's broad losses that were fueled by worries global growth could be stalled by the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Stamps.com | Increase 64%

Shares of Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report jumped after the shipping-solutions specialist agreed to be acquired by software-focused private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $6.6 billion cash. The PE firm will pay $330 cash for each Stamps.com share, a 67% premium over Thursday's closing price of $197.72.

2. Galectin Therapeutics | Increase 36%

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) - Get Report skyrocketed after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive data from a clinical trial for its treatment for metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer. The study enrolled nine melanoma patients and five head and neck squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients.

3. General Motors | Increase 4%

General Motors (GM) - Get Report rose after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives began coverage of the auto titan with an outperform rating and an $85 price target. CEO Mary Barra "has led the legacy auto company back to the top of the auto industry in the U.S., accounting for over 17% of the market share in 2020,” Ives wrote.

4. Far Peak Acquisition | Increase 2%

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC) - Get Report climbed after Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange company, said it intended to go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at about $9 billion. Bullish is a unit of blockchain software company Block.one.

5. Carver Bancorp | Increase 43%

Carver Bancorp (CARV) - Get Report continued to rise as one of the country’s oldest and largest African-American-backed financial institutions caught the attention of retail traders. Retail investors were talking up the stock on a subreddit called r/carvstock.