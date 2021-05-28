TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Salesforce, AMD, Nvidia

Salesforce, AMD, Nvidia, Welbilt and Hexo are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Friday despite concern about inflation rates.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Salesforce | Increase 6%

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report advanced after several analysts reiterated their optimism about the stock following the customer-relationship-management-software provider's first-quarter print. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 a share on revenue of $5.96 billion.

2. Advanced Micro Devices | Increase 2.7%

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report was higher after Benchmark initiated coverage of the chipmaker with a buy rating and $100 price target. Analyst Cody Acree said he expected "the firm’s leadership to continue to drive share gains for at least the next few years."

3. Nvidia | Increase 4.6%

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report rose after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.66 a share on revenue of $5.66 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.29 a share on revenue of $5.4 billion.

4. Welbilt | Increase 23%

Welbilt  (WBT) - Get Report surged after Reuters reported that Italian foodservice equipment maker Ali Group made a $3.3 billion cash offer for the producer of kitchen and restaurant equipment. Last month, Welbilt agreed to be acquired by peer Middleby  (MIDD) - Get Report for $2.9 billion of stock. A source told Reuters that Ali Group is offering $23 for each Welbilt share.

5. Hexo | Increase 7.2%

Hexo  (HEXO) - Get Report jumped after the Canadian cannabis company said it would acquire Canada's largest privately owned licensed producer, Redecan, for C$925 million, or US$765 million, of cash and stock. Following the transaction, Hexo would be a Canadian volume leader in dried flower across premium, mainstream and value price points.

Buy Salesforce
INVESTING

Is Salesforce Finally a Buy After Its Impressive Earnings Beat?

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Musk Says Safety Features Active in New Teslas, Testing to Follow

People go past an advertisement outside the Gap store in Hysan Place, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
INVESTING

Gap Drops After Results Beat; Analyst Notes Weakness at 2 Units

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Fluctuates After Sizzling Meme-Related Rally Fizzles

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Fail to Dent Investors' Optimism

Ulta Beauty, Nutanix, Reynolds American, KeyCorp, Broadcom: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

Ulta Beauty Rises After Analysts Lift Targets on Earnings Beat

When you launch a start-up, understanding your taxes can help you save time and money at tax time.
Sponsored Story

What is Payroll Tax Relief and When Does It Apply?

'Knowledge Engine' Yext Spikes in First Day Trading
INVESTING

Yext Jumps After Stronger-Than-Expected Quarterly Report