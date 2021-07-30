TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Google and Apple Among Companies Postponing Return to Office
Google and Apple Among Companies Postponing Return to Office
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC Corp., Grid Dynamics and Capri Holdings are five top gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks were lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:

1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Report rose after the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations as demand for its home and beauty products that surged through the pandemic continued to drive sales, though cautioned that rising commodities prices will likely impact future earnings.

2. Ralph Lauren | Increase 3%

Ralph Lauren  (RL) - Get Report  jumped after OTR Global upgraded its view of the apparel and home-products company to positive from mixed as interviews with buyers and managers indicated plan attainment improved during the first quarter at Ralph Lauren's U.S. outlets and that U.S. and Western European wholesale orders have increased, according to the Fly.

TheStreet Recommends

3. KLAC Corp.  | Increase 8%

Shares of KLAC Corp.  (KLAC) - Get Report rallied after the semiconductor equipment maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, offered positive guidance and received price target increases from analysts and an upgrade to buy from hold by Needham analyst N.Quinn Bolton with a $390 price target.

4. Grid Dynamics Holdings | Increase 13%

Grid Dynamics Holdings  (GDYN)  shares jumped after the information technology company said it is an implementation partner for Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Report Google Cloud Retail Search to accelerate digital transformation in the retail space. Retail Search aims to give retailers the ability to provide Google-quality search on their own digital properties.

5. Capri Holdings | Increase 12%

Shares of Capri Holdings  (CPRI) - Get Report soared after the parent company of Michael Kors beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its annual forecasts for the second time. Revenue totaled $1.253 billion, up from $451 million a year ago.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

Dow Falls as Delta Variant, Amazon Drop, Weigh on Outlook

Jim Cramer: How Robinhood Turned E*Trade Into a Dinosaur
INVESTING

Jim Cramer: Robinhood's IPO Debacle Shows How Little Has Changed Over the Decades

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Stock Has Two Key Support Levels to Watch After Earnings Dip

Jim Cramer on Why FMC Was Upgraded by Bank of America
INVESTING

BofA Says Interest Rates at 5,000 Year Low, Likes Defensive Stocks

Tech IPO Atlassian Rockets Higher in First Day of Trading
INVESTING

Atlassian Stock Jumps on Earnings, Strong Guidance

Paddy Power Betfair Bets on New Jersey Horse Racing
Sponsored Story

Gambling Tax: How Much You Will Pay For Winning?

Beijing unveiled new draft rules to review foreign listings by Chinese technology platforms following Didi Chuxing's US$4.4 billion initial public offering in June. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

SEC Reportedly Stops Processing Chinese Company IPOs

Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Falls Ahead of Tomorrow’s Earnings Release
INVESTING

Procter & Gamble Posts Earnings Beat Though Warns of Headwinds