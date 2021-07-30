5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Stocks were lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:

1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report rose after the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations as demand for its home and beauty products that surged through the pandemic continued to drive sales, though cautioned that rising commodities prices will likely impact future earnings.

2. Ralph Lauren | Increase 3%

Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report jumped after OTR Global upgraded its view of the apparel and home-products company to positive from mixed as interviews with buyers and managers indicated plan attainment improved during the first quarter at Ralph Lauren's U.S. outlets and that U.S. and Western European wholesale orders have increased, according to the Fly.

3. KLAC Corp. | Increase 8%

Shares of KLAC Corp. (KLAC) - Get Report rallied after the semiconductor equipment maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, offered positive guidance and received price target increases from analysts and an upgrade to buy from hold by Needham analyst N.Quinn Bolton with a $390 price target.

4. Grid Dynamics Holdings | Increase 13%

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) shares jumped after the information technology company said it is an implementation partner for Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google Cloud Retail Search to accelerate digital transformation in the retail space. Retail Search aims to give retailers the ability to provide Google-quality search on their own digital properties.

5. Capri Holdings | Increase 12%

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Report soared after the parent company of Michael Kors beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its annual forecasts for the second time. Revenue totaled $1.253 billion, up from $451 million a year ago.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.