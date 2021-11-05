5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Pfizer, Live Nation, Airbnb

Stocks hit fresh record highs again Friday, with the Nasdaq passing the 16,000 point mark for the first time ever as stocks hit fresh record highs on stronger-than-expected October jobs gains.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Pfizer | Increase 9%

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares surged after the drugmaker said its developing COVID antiviral treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, topping data published by rival Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report. Pfizer said it will give the data to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as part of its Emergency Use Authorization application.

2. Live Nation Entertainment | Increase 13.4%

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Report soared Friday, after the entertainment conglomerate swung to a profit in the third quarter and reported higher-than-expected revenue. Demand that built up during the pandemic generated ticket price increases and more spending at live events for t-shirts, hot dogs, etc.

3. Airbnb | Increase 13.4%

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report advanced after the online home-share company posted its highest ever quarterly earnings and revenue on continued pandemic recovery. Net income skyrocket 280% year over year to $834 million, its highest ever, on record revenue of $2.2 billion.

4. Canada Goose| Increase 20%

Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. Report shares flew higher after the upscale-apparel producer reported an unexpected profit for the latest quarter and lifted full-year earnings guidance. The company posted net income of C$9.3 million (US$7.5 million), or 8 cents a share, down from C$12.5 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

5. Lionsgate Entertainment | Increase 14.8%

Shares of Lionsgate Entertainment (LGF.A) - Get Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A Report rose after the film and television company said in regulatory filing that it was exploring a possible spin-off its Starz pay channel and swung to second-quarter profit. Lionsgate reported net income of $7.5 million up from a year-ago loss of $18.5 million.