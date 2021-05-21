TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Gainers for Friday: Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia, Boeing

Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia, Boeing, Annovis Bio and Deere are five top gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Friday amid strong earnings reports and growing optimism among investors.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Palo Alto Networks | Increase 4.6%

Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Report advanced after the cybersecurity platform beat Wall Street's earnings expectations and raised its forecast, prompting several analysts to reiterate their support for the company. Palo Alto Networks reported third-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP net income of $1.39 a share.

2. Nvidia | Increase 2.2%

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose after the semiconductor maker declared a 4-for-1 stock split. If shareholders approve the plan, each Nvidia stockholder of record June 21, will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for every share they hold.

3. Boeing | Increase 3.1%

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report advanced on reports it is preparing to boost production of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft. Reuters reported that Boeing could take its production output to 42 jets per month by the fall of next year, ahead of the current target of an increase to 31 planes a month by the spring of next year.

4. Annovis Bio | Increase 239%

Annovis Bio  (ANVS) - Get Report shares tripled after the clinical stage drug platform company reported progress in a study involving a candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company said the study found that patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed "statistically significant cognitive improvement."

5. Deere | Increase 1.7%

Shares of Deere  (DE) - Get Report rose after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, due to a surge in demand for farming and construction equipment. Worldwide sales rose 30% to $12.06 billion.

Boeing and Nvidia are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA or NVDA? Learn more now.

China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Dow Higher, Nasdaq Lower and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Tax Tip: Uncle Sam Will Be Looking for Your Cryptocurrency Trades
Sponsored Story

Tax Deductions 2020: What Will Sunset or Change?

Palo Alto Networks Tops Estimates
INVESTING

Here's the Key Level Palo Alto Networks Must Clear After Earnings Rally

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Falls Sharply After China Reiterates Call for Crackdown

Annovis Bio Lead
INVESTING

Annovis Bio Doubles on Progress With Alzheimer Drug Candidate

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Shares Jump After Chipmaker Announces 4-for-1 Stock Split

Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is Cheap, But Own Lam Research
INVESTING

Applied Materials Outlook Draws Analyst Praise, Higher Targets

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Lead
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Takes Off on UBS Upgrade to Buy