5 Top Stocks Gainers for Friday: MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign

MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign, Ooma and PagerDuty are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. MongoDB | Increase 24%

Shares of MongoDB (MDB) - Get MongoDB, Inc. Class A Report soared after the database platform posted better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter results and received a round of price-target hikes from analysts. Revenue totaled $198.7 million, up 44% from a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of $182.4 million.

2. Broadcom | Increase 1.3%

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report shares rose after the chipmaking giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations, helped by strong demand in the cloud, 5G, broadband and other sectors. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.96 a share on sales of $6.78 billion. Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of $6.88 a share, on sales of $6.76 billion.

3. DocuSign | Increase 4.9%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report rose after the electronic-signature provider’s loss narrowed in the second quarter and it raised its fiscal-year guidance for total revenue, subscription revenue and billings. Revenue totaled $511.8 million up 50% from a year ago, while subscription revenue jumped 52% to $492.8 million.

4. Ooma | Increase 12%

Ooma (OOMA) - Get Ooma Inc Report shares surged after the internet-based phone services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue rose 14% from a year ago to $47.1 million. Subscription and services revenue came to $38.5 million and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.

5. PagerDuty | Increase 9.3%

Shares of PagerDuty (PD) - Get PagerDuty, Inc. Report advanced after the digital operations management platform reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and issued a strong current-quarter revenue outlook. Revenue was $67.5 million, up 33% year over year.