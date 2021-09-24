September 24, 2021
China Crypto Crackdown: Why Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Slumped
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Meredith, Costco, Vail Resorts

Meredith, Costco, Vail Resorts, Progress Software and BJ's Restaurants are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks edged lower Friday as investors debated the impact of a China Evergrande default and more companies cautioned on supply chain disruptions to holiday sales and earnings.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Meredith | Increase 25%

Shares of Meredith  (MDP) - Get Meredith Corporation Report jumped after The Wall Street Journal reported that the publisher of magazines such as People was in advanced talks to be bought out by IAC/InterActiveCorp.  (IAC) - Get IAC/InterActiveCorp. Report in a deal valued at more than $2.5 billion.

2. Costco | Increase 3%

Costco Wholesale  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report rose after the big-box retailer reported fourth-quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.4% companywide, including a 10.3% increase in the U.S. and a 6.7% increase in Canada.

3. Vail Resorts | Increase 6.6%

Shares of Vail Resorts  (MTN) - Get Vail Resorts, Inc. Report climbed after the ski resort operator beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue expectations. On Tuesday KeyBanc upgraded the company to overweight from sector-weight with a $355 price target. 

4. Progress Software | Increase 16%

Progress Software  (PRGS) - Get Progress Software Corporation Report shares advanced after the business software company beat Wall Street third-quarter earnings expectations, raised its full-year outlook, and announced an agreement to acquire privately held Kemp for $258 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in October.

5. BJ's Restaurants | Increase 6.9%

Shares of BJ's Restaurants  (BJRI) - Get BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Report rose after Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded the casual dining restaurant operator to buy from hold with a price target of $55, up from $48. The analyst said he had turned "incrementally more positive" on the casual dining sector following a selloff driven by the Covid-19 delta variant and inflation concerns.


