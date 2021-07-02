5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Marin, Astra, Overseas Shipholding

Stocks moved higher Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases were below forecasts, giving rise to the belief that the Federal Reserve won't be hiking interest rates anytime soon.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Marin Software | Increase 40%

Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report was continuing its meme stock surge as retail investors continued to rally around the company. The stock was the second-highest trending ticker on StockTwits in terms of message volume Friday morning.

2. Astra Space | Increase 26%

Shares of Astra (ASTR) - Get Report soared a few days after the rocket builder went public on the Nasdaq. The San Francisco startup went public through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company, Holicity, in a deal that valued the company at a $2.1 billion enterprise value.

3. Overseas Shipholding Group | Increase 35%

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) - Get Report advanced after the crude oil shipping company said it had received an offer to acquire all its outstanding shares of $3 a share. The company said its board is conducting a strategic review of the offer. The board has not set a timetable for the review.

4. Shenandoah Telecommunications | Increase 17%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) - Get Report climbed after the company's board declared a special dividend of $18.75 a share, which is payable on August 2 to shareholders of record on July 13. Shenandoah said it expects $19.6 million of the special dividend to be reinvested in shares under its dividend reinvestment plan.

5. Datadog | Increase 1%

Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report rose after the cloud monitoring company said it was integrating with the Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report platform. The new integration will provide Salesforce admins and security teams with the ability to detect and respond to suspicious behavior, the company said.

