5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: FuboTV, Levi Strauss

FuboTV, Levi Strauss, Harley-Davidson, Moderna and Honeywell are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Stocks finished higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing at record highs, as investors look past signs of higher inflation in the U.S. and China.

Here are some of the top gainers Friday:

1. FuboTV | Increase 13%

FuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report shares climbed after the sports-streaming platform acquired exclusive streaming rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches for South America. The agreement represents a partnership with the 10 South American teams’ rights holders. 

2. Levi Strauss & Co. | Increase 2.6%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co.  (LEVI) - Get Report advanced after the maker of iconic jeans and other clothing raised its dividend and its guidance, citing the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it reported its latest financial results.

3. Harley-Davidson | Increase 3.6%

Harley-Davidson  (HOG) - Get Report rose after the motorcycle maker was upgraded to buy from neutral with a $49 price target by Northcoast analyst Brandon Rolle. The analyst said Harley-Davidson was poised to beat 2021 earnings expectations even though first-quarter earnings are likely feel the impact of shipping challenges.

4. Moderna | Increase 5.3%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report were climbing after the New England Journal of Medicine reported that a follow-up study of 33 people who received the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in early trials show the antibodies it induced are still present six months after the second dose.

5. Honeywell | Increase 3.2%

Honeywell International  (HON) - Get Report rose after being upgraded by Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase to buy from hold. The analyst said the industrial giant's stock is one of the most attractive in its peer group. DeBlase also raised her price target to $244 a share from $222.

