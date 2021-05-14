TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Dillard's, Plug Power, DoorDash

Dillard's, Plug Power, DoorDash, Blink Charging and Vroom are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were climbing Friday as Wall Street's concerns about inflation appeared to ease up. 

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:

1. Dillard's | Increase 22%

Shares of Dillard's  (DDS) - Get Report were surging after the department store operator swung to a first-quarter profit. Total retail sales rose to $1.3 billion from $751 million in the year-ago period. The company cited an increase in vaccinations, the release of stimulus money and the arrival of warm weather.

2. Plug Power | Increase 8.6%

Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report  jumped after the fuel-cell maker said it completed the restatement of its financial statements for the past three years. The company said the restatements had no effect on its cash position, business operations or economics of its commercial arrangements. Jim Cramer says Plug Power stock is up too much.

3. DoorDash | Increase 23%

DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report rose after the food delivery services company's first-quarter earnings sparked analyst upgrades and price target increases. First-quarter revenue tripled to $1.08 billion from $362 million in the year-ago quarter and came in ahead of FactSet estimates of $994.3 million.

4. Blink Charging | Increase 12%

Blink Charging  (BLNK) - Get Report was rising after the provider of electric-vehicle-charging equipment missed Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations but beat analysts' revenue forecasts. Revenue more than doubled (up 113%) to $1.7 million, related primarily to increased demand for the company’s commercial and residential products.

5. Vroom | Increase 10%

Shares of Vroom  (VRM) - Get Report climbed after the online used car sales platform's first-quarter earnings received positive reviews from analysts and prompted some price target upgrades. Revenue jumped 57% to $591.1 million, ahead of FactSet consensus estimates of $517.2 million.

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Extend Gains; Dow Up 350 Points or 1%, Nasdaq Up 2%

Jeremy Siegel Lead
INVESTING

Siegel Says Inflation May Hit 20% - but Still Sees Stocks Rising

Managers in Hong Kong and China using various ways to communicate, including video conferencing software Zoom, WeChat, Skype for Business and WhatsApp. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Zoom Video Rebounds from Recent Drop, Mizuho Bullish

Activist Says Dillard's Real Estate Is More Valuable Than The Business
INVESTING

Dillard's Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Walmart Beats Revenue Estimates, E-Commerce Boosted Results
INVESTING

Walmart, Target Higher; Analysts Like Earnings Prospects

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Shares Jump After ISS Backs Activists in Board Seat Battle

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gains as Citigroup Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Jumps as Strong Sales Prompt Analyst Upgrades