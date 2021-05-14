5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Dillard's, Plug Power, DoorDash

Stocks were climbing Friday as Wall Street's concerns about inflation appeared to ease up.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:

1. Dillard's | Increase 22%

Shares of Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report were surging after the department store operator swung to a first-quarter profit. Total retail sales rose to $1.3 billion from $751 million in the year-ago period. The company cited an increase in vaccinations, the release of stimulus money and the arrival of warm weather.

2. Plug Power | Increase 8.6%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report jumped after the fuel-cell maker said it completed the restatement of its financial statements for the past three years. The company said the restatements had no effect on its cash position, business operations or economics of its commercial arrangements. Jim Cramer says Plug Power stock is up too much.

3. DoorDash | Increase 23%

DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report rose after the food delivery services company's first-quarter earnings sparked analyst upgrades and price target increases. First-quarter revenue tripled to $1.08 billion from $362 million in the year-ago quarter and came in ahead of FactSet estimates of $994.3 million.

4. Blink Charging | Increase 12%

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report was rising after the provider of electric-vehicle-charging equipment missed Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations but beat analysts' revenue forecasts. Revenue more than doubled (up 113%) to $1.7 million, related primarily to increased demand for the company’s commercial and residential products.

5. Vroom | Increase 10%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Report climbed after the online used car sales platform's first-quarter earnings received positive reviews from analysts and prompted some price target upgrades. Revenue jumped 57% to $591.1 million, ahead of FactSet consensus estimates of $517.2 million.