5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: ChemoCentryx, Plug Power, Quidel

Stocks wavered Friday as investors moved past concern about the debt ceiling while parsing details of a disappointing September jobs report.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. ChemoCentryx | Increase 73%

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) - Get Chemocentryx, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after the biopharma said it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tavneos, its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. The drug will be available to clinicians and patients in the next few weeks.

2. Plug Power | Increase 2.7%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report moved higher after Barclays analyst Moses Sutton upgraded the hydrogen-fuel-cell-technology company to equal weight from underweight, while keeping his price target at $27. Plug "is one of the few renewable-energy companies that offers an alternative to the mainstream alternatives," the analyst said.

3. Quidel | Increase 0.7%

Shares of Quidel (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report climbed after the medical diagnostic tests producer estimated a rise in third-quarter revenue, tied to its rapid Covid-19 tests. Quidel expects expects total revenue in the quarter to range between $505 million and $510 million, an increase of 6% to 7% from a year earlier.

4. Avis Budget Group | Increase 8%

Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report shares surged as the rental car company benefited from tight production of new cars due to a global supply-chain shortage. The shortage comes when demand for personal vehicles has increased due to the gradually reopening economy and the resumption of travel.

5. Murphy Oil | Increase 5.4%

Murphy Oil (MUR) - Get Murphy Oil Corporation Report shares moved higher after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised his price target on the oil and natural gas company to $40 from $37, while keeping a buy rating on the shares. The analyst is increasing his oil price deck estimates by more than 6%, and natural gas prices by over 34%, for the period fourth-quarter 2021 to 2023.



