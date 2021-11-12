5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday Vary as Market Regroups

Stocks were moving higher Friday as news of a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report consumer healthcare spin-off powered the Dow.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Blink Charging | Increase 13.4%

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Blink Charging Co Report shares rose after the electric vehicle company posted better-than-expected third quarter sales. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago, beating FactSet's call for sales of $4.7 million. Blink posted a loss of $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago. FactSet called for a loss of 28 cents.

2. Shopify | Increase 8.5%

Shares of sales platform Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report climbed after fintech company Affirm (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report reported that active merchants increased from 6,500 to 102,000, with the substantial majority coming from the adoption of Shop Pay Installments by merchants on Shopify's platform.

3. DoorDash | Increase 7.8%

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report climbed after Dollar General DG said it was partnering with the food-delivery company to offer on-demand delivery of household essentials. The program, which piloted in the summer at 600 stores, is now available at 9,000 Dollar General locations. It will expand to more than 10,000 next month.

4. Warby Parker | Increase 10.2%

Warby Parker (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report climbed after the online eyewear retailer, in its first quarterly report as a public company, posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss but beat Wall Street's sales estimates. Revenue totaled $137.4 million, up 32% from a year earlier. The FactSet consensus called for revenue of $133 million.

5. Wix.com | Increase 5%

Shares of Wix.com (WIX) - Get Wix.com Ltd. Report jumped after the the website design company said it was converting more customers from free to premium services as it raised its revenue outlook for the year. The company said its business was returning to normal following a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.