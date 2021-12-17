5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday as Markets Slide

Stocks dropped Friday to wrap up the last big trading week ahead of the holidays.

Stocks fell Friday as investors took note of central bank policy changes amid rising omicron cases and record inflation.

Here are some of the biggest gainers on Friday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 23%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report rose Friday with Marvel's latest superhero franchise "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set to shatter box-office records. The movie is expected to have a $130 million weekend opening in North America.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer raked in $50 million on Thursday night, media reports suggest.

2. Cerner CERN | Up 14%

Shares of Cerner (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report jumped after The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report was preparing to buy the electronic-medical-records company in a deal valued at as much as $30 billion.

3. Boeing BA | Up 1.7%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report edged higher Friday after the aviation giant told shareholders that it has reached a proposed $237.5 million out-of-court settlement in a lawsuit over the board's safety oversight of the 737 Max aircraft.

Under the settlement, Boeing's insurers will make a monetary payment of $237.5 million, minus any attorneys' fees and expenses to Boeing, and Boeing will implement corporate-governance measures.

4. Novavax NVAX | Up 10%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report posted gains after the World Health Organization gave emergency approval to the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine produced with Serum Institute of India amid rising omicron cases rise around the world.

Novavax can now supply its doses to the Covax program, which helps poorer countries fight the pandemic. Covax is the larger global organization funded largely by western governments and charities to provide vaccines to developing countries.

5. FedEx FDX | Up 4.9%

Shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report were higher after the package-delivery giant posted a 14% increase in fiscal-second-quarter revenue and reinstated its 2022 profit forecast. The group also authorized a $5 billion share-buyback plan.