5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday After U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise
Stocks were mostly higher Friday. The latest inflation data damped investor sentiment.
Here are some of the biggest gainers for Friday.
1. Oracle ORCL | Up 15%
Shares of Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report jumped Friday after the software group posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook.
"Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than pre pandemic levels of 44%," Chief Executive Safra Katz said.
2. Broadcom AVGO | Up 8%
Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report advanced Friday after chipmaker and key Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report supplier posted better-than-forecast earnings, set a $10 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its dividend 14% to $4.10 a share from $3.60.
3. Costco COST | Up 6.3%
Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report rose Friday after the warehouse-club retailer posted stronger-than-forecast fiscal-first-quarter earnings. Costco cautioned that supply-chain disruptions could hurt holiday season inventories.
4. Hormel Foods HRL | Up 2.2%
Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Hormel Foods Corporation Report extended gains Friday a day after the foods company reported fiscal-fourth-quarter sales that exceeded Wall Street expectations.
5. C3.ai AI | Up 4.5%
Shares of C3.ai (AI) - Get C3.ai, Inc. Class A Report rose after the software company focused on artificial intelligence won a five-year, $500 million contract with the U.S. Defense Department.