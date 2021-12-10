Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday After U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise

Stocks wavered Friday as fresh inflation data indicated that prices of good and services may be reaching a 40-year peak.
Author:

Stocks were mostly higher Friday. The latest inflation data damped investor sentiment.

Here are some of the biggest gainers for Friday.

1. Oracle ORCL | Up 15%

Shares of Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report jumped Friday after the software group posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook.

"Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than pre pandemic levels of 44%," Chief Executive Safra Katz said.

TheStreet Recommends

2. Broadcom AVGO | Up 8%

Shares of Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report advanced Friday after chipmaker and key Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report supplier posted better-than-forecast earnings, set a $10 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its dividend 14% to $4.10 a share from $3.60.

3. Costco COST | Up 6.3%

Shares of Costco Wholesale  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report rose Friday after the warehouse-club retailer posted stronger-than-forecast fiscal-first-quarter earnings. Costco cautioned that supply-chain disruptions could hurt holiday season inventories.

4. Hormel Foods HRL | Up 2.2%

Shares of Hormel Foods  (HRL) - Get Hormel Foods Corporation Report extended gains Friday a day after the foods company reported fiscal-fourth-quarter sales that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

5. C3.ai AI | Up 4.5%

Shares of C3.ai  (AI) - Get C3.ai, Inc. Class A Report rose after the software company focused on artificial intelligence won a five-year, $500 million contract with the U.S. Defense Department.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Lead
INVESTING

Better.com CEO Apologizes for Mass Layoff Zoom Call

Family Lead
Sponsored Story

Tax Deductions and Credits For Financially Supporting Your Family Living Abroad

Tesla Autonomous Driving Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Again Is Sued Over Sexual Harassment

Vaccine Lead
MARKETS
MRNAPFENVAX

Moderna Stock Slides After Posting Data From Early Flu Vaccine Study

Here Is What Costco Should Do to Keep Amazon From Being the Largest Company on Earth
MARKETS
COST

Costco Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cautions on Christmas Toy Shortages

Beyond Taco Lead
INVESTING
BYNDMCDYUM

Beyond Meat's Carne Asada Offering for Taco Bell Ditched

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
MARKETS
COSTAVGOORCL

Dow, Tech Stocks Turn Lower As Inflation Data, Covid Cases Rattle; Moderna, Oracle Active - Stock Market Today

Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Lead
INVESTING
TSLAGOOGLEL

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Lead Insider Stock Sales to Peak