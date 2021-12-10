5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday After U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise

Stocks wavered Friday as fresh inflation data indicated that prices of good and services may be reaching a 40-year peak.

Here are some of the biggest gainers for Friday.

1. Oracle ORCL | Up 15%

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report jumped Friday after the software group posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook.

"Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than pre pandemic levels of 44%," Chief Executive Safra Katz said.

2. Broadcom AVGO | Up 8%

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report advanced Friday after chipmaker and key Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report supplier posted better-than-forecast earnings, set a $10 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its dividend 14% to $4.10 a share from $3.60.

3. Costco COST | Up 6.3%

Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report rose Friday after the warehouse-club retailer posted stronger-than-forecast fiscal-first-quarter earnings. Costco cautioned that supply-chain disruptions could hurt holiday season inventories.

4. Hormel Foods HRL | Up 2.2%

Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Hormel Foods Corporation Report extended gains Friday a day after the foods company reported fiscal-fourth-quarter sales that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

5. C3.ai AI | Up 4.5%

Shares of C3.ai (AI) - Get C3.ai, Inc. Class A Report rose after the software company focused on artificial intelligence won a five-year, $500 million contract with the U.S. Defense Department.