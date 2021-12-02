5 Top Stock Decliners Thursday as Stocks Post Gains

Stocks post gains Thursday even as new updates about the spread of the omicron Covid variant surface.

Stocks were rising Thursday even as new cases of the omicron variant were discovered in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Here are some companies that took a hit on Thursday.

1. Apple AAPL | Down 1.1%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report struggled after the tech giant reportedly cautioned suppliers that iPhone 13 demand was waning heading into the holiday shopping season.

The Cupertino, Calif., company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, Bloomberg reported.

2. PVH PVH | Down 4.8%

Shares of PVH (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report fell after the apparel company, the parent of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported lower-than-forecast revenue for the third quarter.

3. Signet Jewelers SIG | Down 3.5%

Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Signet Jewelers Limited Report stock traded lower. The retailer reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

4. Lands' End LE | Down 13%

Shares of Lands' End (LE) - Get Lands' End, Inc. Report tumbled Thursday after the retailer reported fiscal-third-quarter results and noted supply-chain "challenges."

5. Dollar General DG | Down 3.2%

Shares of Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report fell even after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast.