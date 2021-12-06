5 Top Stock Decliners Monday as Omicron Outlook Improves
Stocks were rising Monday as reports of coronavirus variant omicron related illness being less severe emerged.
Here are some companies that were hit on Monday.
1. Lucid LCID | Down 6%
Shares of Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report fell after the luxury-electric-car maker said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission linked to a probe into its July merger with Churchill Capital.
2. Moderna MRNA | Down 15%
Shares of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report sank Monday after its President Stephen Hoge told leading news broadcaster ABC, Sunday, that there is a “real risk that we’re going to see a decrease in effectiveness of the vaccines” due to the potent omicron variant.
3. BuzzFeed BZFD | Down 6%
Shares of BuzzFeed (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed Report came under pressure on its first day of trading on the tech heavy Nasdaq. The news publisher ran into funding issues with its special-purpose acquisition company last week and raised only $16.2 million via its SPAC merger partner, 890 5th Avenue Partners, compared with the $288 million it had hoped to raise.
4. Chewy CHWY | Down 5.15%
Shares of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report traded lower after analysts at Wedbush downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform due to disappointing outlook for net active customer growth numbers and margin pressures.
5. Nvidia NVDA | Down 3.35%
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report slipped after the Federal Trade Commission last week challenged its $40 billion takeover of U.K. chip-design company Arm, citing what it said might become anticompetitive behavior.