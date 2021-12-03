5 Top Stock Decliners Friday as Jobs Report, Omicron Dull Sentiment

Stocks fell Friday as the omicron Covid variant and November jobs data added to investor woes.

Stocks were falling Friday, pulled down by a weaker-than-expected jobs report and concerns about the omicron Covid-19 variant.

Here are some companies that took a hit Friday.

1. DocuSign DOCU | Down 41%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report plunged Friday after the e-signature stalwart offered sales guidance below expectations and said its pandemic-aided boom has faded.

The company's sales guidance ranged from $557 million to $563 million, while analysts were expecting sales of $573.8 million.

2. DiDi DIDI | Down 18%

Shares of Didi (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report fell Friday after the Chinese ride-hailing company said it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and list in Hong Kong. The company went public last summer.

3. Ollie's OLLI | Down 20%

Olli's (OLLI) - Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Report stock struggled after the discount retailer posted lower-than-forecast sales and earnings for the fiscal third quarter due to supply-chain issues.

For the quarter ended Oct. 30, Ollie's net income nearly halved to $23.2 million, or 36 cents a share, from $45.2 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

4. Li Auto LI | Down 17%

Shares of Li Auto (LI) - Get Li Auto Report tumbled on the news of Chinese ride-hailing company DiDI's delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

5. Nvidia NVDA | Down 5.%7

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report traded lower a day after the Federal Trade Commission sued the company regarding its $40 billion takeover of UK chip-design company Arm citing what it said might become anticompetitive behavior.