October 20, 2021
Are Markets Overbought? What History Tells This Technical Analyst
5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday: PayPal, Netflix, Novavax

PayPal, Netflix, Novavax, WD-40 Co. and UniFirst are five stocks that fell on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday as solid corporate earnings clash with persistent inflation concerns and a jump in Treasury bond yields.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Wednesday.

1. PayPal | Decrease 4.9%

Shares of PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report fell in Wednesday trading after Bloomberg reported that the online payments giant is in talks to buy social-media platform Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report in a deal that could be worth $39 billion, or $70 a share.

2. Novavax | Decrease 16%

Shares of Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report tumbled after Politico reported that the pharmaceutical company was running into difficulties in manufacturing and producing its COVID-19 vaccine.

3. WD-40 Co. | Decrease 8.7%

Shares of WD-40 Co.  (WDFC) - Get WD-40 Company Report dropped after the maintenance and cleaning products company’s quarterly results and earnings outlook missed Wall Street estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.4 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $19.7 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $115.2 million from $111.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1.24 a share on revenue of $117.5 million.

4. UniFirst | Decrease 6.7%

Shares of UniFirst came under pressure after the workwear company said it expects lower profit and higher revenue for fiscal 2022 as it sees continuing pressure from costs and effects of the current inflationary environment.

5. Netflix | Decrease 2%

Shares of Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report dropped even after a string of analysts lauded the streaming giant's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted their price targets on the stock.

