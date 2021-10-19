October 19, 2021
5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday: Ulta Beauty, Procter & Gamble, Macy's

Ulta Beauty, Macy's, Virgin Galactic, Atea Pharma and Procter & Gamble are five stocks that fell on Tuesday.
Author:

U.S. stocks moved higher Tuesday, following on from a solid tech-led rally, as investors tracked a pullback in Treasury bond yields and a busy slate of corporate earnings.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Tuesday.

1. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Down 7.5%

Ulta Beauty  (ULTA) - Get Ulta Beauty Inc Report stock came under pressure Tuesday after the beauty-products retailer projected sales to grow 5% to 7% for fiscal 2022 through 2024. Ulta expects same-store sales to rise 3% to 5% every year and sees low-double-digit growth in earnings per share.

2. Atea Pharma AVIR | Down 63%

Shares of Atea Pharma  (AVIR)  plunged after the drugmaker said that in a critical mid-stage trial its developing Covid treatment failed to meet expectations of reducing patient virus levels.

3. Procter & Gamble PG | Down 1.8%

Shares of Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report struggled after the consumer-products giant reported better-then-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and revenue but said it was facing rising commodity and transportation costs amid supply chain disruption.

4. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Up 0.4%

Shares of Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report wavered after analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the space tourism company to $17 a share from $25. Virgin Galactic last week said it would delay its space-flight tests to 2022.

5. Macy's M | Down 3.9%

Shares of Macy's  (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report retreated Tuesday. On Monday they rose 17% after activist investor Jana Partners proposed that the retail chain split its e-commerce business into a separate, privately held company.

Macy’s is reportedly in talks with private equity investors about investing in its e-commerce business, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Journal first disclosed a Wednesday letter from Jana to Macy’s directors.

