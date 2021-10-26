October 26, 2021
What Tesla, Netflix Stocks Tell This Technical Analyst About Markets Tuesday
5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday: Facebook, Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin, Facebook, Corning, Tesla and Upstart are five stocks that fell on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks moved higher to touch records again Tuesday, after solid earnings and upbeat consumer data gave investors a bullish sentiment.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Tuesday.

1. Lockheed Martin | Down 12%

Shares of Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report fell sharply Tuesday after the aerospace-and-defense major missed third-quarter revenue estimates and lowered its guidance for next year.

2. Facebook  | Down 5%

Shares of Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report struggled after the social networking giant missed revenue and user growth targets set by Wall Street analysts for the third quarter. Several analysts cut their price target on the stock after the report, but maintained a buy rating on the tech giant.

Facebook on Monday posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. 

3. Upstart | Down 11%

Shares of Upstart  (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report tumbled after Jefferies analyst John Hecht downgraded the stock to hold. "We believe the current share value reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years," Hecht wrote in a note to investors.

4. Corning | Down 5.6%

Shares of Corning  (GLW) - Get Corning Inc Report came under pressure Tuesday after the specialty glass and ceramics company reported earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed estimates by 2 cents, and missed revenue forecasts. Corning said the production slowdown in the auto industry affected its results.

5. Tesla | Down 0.6%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report slipped in Tuesday trading a day after the clean energy maker's stock soared more than 12% to reach a $1 trillion market cap for the first time.

Tesla on Monday received an order for 100,000 of its electric vehicles, valued at $4.4 billion, from rental-car icon Hertz Global  (HTZZ) - Get HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Report.

