5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday: Chegg, Dell, Tesla

Stocks were rising Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of the Federal Reserve as investors awaited a policy decision on interest rates while following a fresh set of company earnings.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Tuesday.

1. Dell Technologies DELL | Down 4.4%

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report came under pressure Tuesday after the PC maker said it had completed the process of spinning off cloud software company VMWare.

2. Chegg CHGG | Down 48%

Shares of Chegg (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report tumbled in Tuesday trading after the online-education company reported third-quarter earnings and missed the revenue target set by Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg to equal weight from overweight after the news. Analysts at Raymond James also downgraded the company, to market perform from outperform.

Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig on Monday hinted at a slowdown in the education industry. “In late September, it became clear to us that the education industry is experiencing a slowdown that we believe is temporary and is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rosensweig.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.8%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report traded lower Tuesday after the EV maker recalled 11,000 vehicles, including Model 3, Model X and Model S and Model Y, due to a software communication error.

Separately, Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user and said that the Hertz deal for 100,000 Tesla cars has not been signed yet.

In response to a tweet about Tesla's sharply rising stock price, Musk said, "You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

4. Zillow Z | Down 12%

Shares of Zillow (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report fell after a report said the company was looking to sell about 7,000 homes. The company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which are being pitched to institutional investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move to offload the homes comes as Zillow seeks to recover from an operational stumble that saw it buy too many houses, with many now being listed for less than it paid.

Investment firm Keybanc on Monday said that 66% of 650 homes it studied were currently listed below the purchase price at an average discount of 4.5%.

5. Ralph Lauren RL | Down 8.3%

Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report stock dropped on Tuesday. The fashion house reported fiscal-second-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. But it added that while foreign currency was a favorable factor in its latest quarter, it is likely to hurt full fiscal year results.

The New York company expects to resume share repurchases in the second half of fiscal 2022. It has about $580 million remaining under its buyback program.