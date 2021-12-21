Stocks recovered Tuesday after a wide selloff on Monday led by omicron woes.

Here are some companies that took a hit Tuesday.

1. General Mills GIS | Down 4%

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. Report slumped after the Cheerios maker reported lower-than-forecast earnings for the fiscal second quarter.

Sales for the quarter ended Nov. 28 rose 6% to $5 billion, ahead of FactSet estimates of $4.83 billion.

2. Oracle ORCL | Down 0.1%

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report edged lower Tuesday after the software maker said it will acquire the electronic health records company Cerner for $28.3 billion, or $95 a share in cash.

3. Moderna MRNA | Down 3%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report fell under pressure Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said that vaccines may not prevent infection against the omicron variant and urged Americans to continue wearing a mask and get booster shots.

CDC Director Rochelle Welensky told CNBC that omicron has “over 50 mutations and because of those mutations, just being vaccinated with two doses may not be enough."

4. Pfizer PFE | Down 3.4%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report also struggled Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said that two doses of vaccines may not be sufficient to prevent breakthrough infections of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

5. Kellogg K | Down 2.7%

Shares of Kellogg (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report dropped Tuesday after plant workers at the cereal maker's four locations voted in favor of a new five-year contract.