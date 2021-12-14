Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Fed Watch: Why This Analyst Says Fed Needs to Speed Up Tapering
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Amid Market Selloff

Stocks tumbled Tuesday before the Fed meeting that will likely determine the pace of the stimulus taper.
Author:

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors turned wary ahead a crucial meeting of Federal Reserve officials.

Here are some companies that took a hit.

1. Adobe ADBE | Down 8.8%

Shares of Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report slumped Tuesday after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the software company to neutral from overweight.

According to TheFly, JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty also downgraded a handful of other software names. He said upside to price targets is limited as valuation concerns rise due to interest-rate hikes next year. 

2. Microsoft MSFT | Down 4.2%

Shares of Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted their biggest one-day decline of the year on Tuesday, as investors dumped large-capitalization tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.4%

Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report fell Tuesday after CNBC reported that Founder Elon Musk sold more of his Tesla shares to cover tax bills.

4. Ralph Lauren RL | Down 1.9%

Shares of Ralph Lauren  (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report struggled after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the retailer to sell from buy.

5. Dell Technologies DELL | Down 2.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report came under pressure after JPMorgan analysts removed the company from the investment firm's 2022 Analyst Focus List following a 55% rise in the share price year to date, TheFly reported.


