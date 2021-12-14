5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Amid Market Selloff

Stocks tumbled Tuesday before the Fed meeting that will likely determine the pace of the stimulus taper.

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors turned wary ahead a crucial meeting of Federal Reserve officials.

Here are some companies that took a hit.

1. Adobe ADBE | Down 8.8%

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report slumped Tuesday after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the software company to neutral from overweight.

According to TheFly, JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty also downgraded a handful of other software names. He said upside to price targets is limited as valuation concerns rise due to interest-rate hikes next year.

2. Microsoft MSFT | Down 4.2%

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted their biggest one-day decline of the year on Tuesday, as investors dumped large-capitalization tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.4%

Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report fell Tuesday after CNBC reported that Founder Elon Musk sold more of his Tesla shares to cover tax bills.

4. Ralph Lauren RL | Down 1.9%

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report struggled after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the retailer to sell from buy.

5. Dell Technologies DELL | Down 2.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report came under pressure after JPMorgan analysts removed the company from the investment firm's 2022 Analyst Focus List following a 55% rise in the share price year to date, TheFly reported.



