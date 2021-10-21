5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: IBM, PayPal, Krispy Kreme
U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally.
Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Thursday.
1. IBM IBM | Down 8.6%
International Business Machines (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report stock tumbled Thursday after another earnings report was marred by softer-than-expected revenue ahead of the planned separation of its legacy infrastructure business.
Quarterly revenue was weighed down by its cloud business and some clients’ pause in spending.
TheStreet Recommends
2. PayPal PYPL | Down 5.2%
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report extended their decline on Thursday a day after the payments giant was reportedly said to be in talks to buy social-media platform Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report in a deal that could be valued at $70 a share, or $39 billion.
3. T-Mobile TMUS | Down 3.7%
Shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report retreated Thursday after rival AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, thanks in part to impressive subscriber gains for its HBO streaming service.
4. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Down 5.5%
Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report fell after HSBC downgraded the doughnut chain to hold from buy. The investment firm said in a note that inflation and an expiring stock lockup could keep the shares from rebounding back toward its IPO price from July.
5. Nucor NUE | Down 4.1%
Shares of Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report dropped Thursday even after the producer of steel and related products reported a rise in third quarter profit.
Nucor also said that it expected strong demand to continue into 2022.