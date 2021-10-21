5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: IBM, PayPal, Krispy Kreme

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Thursday.

1. IBM IBM | Down 8.6%

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report stock tumbled Thursday after another earnings report was marred by softer-than-expected revenue ahead of the planned separation of its legacy infrastructure business.

Quarterly revenue was weighed down by its cloud business and some clients’ pause in spending.

2. PayPal PYPL | Down 5.2%

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report extended their decline on Thursday a day after the payments giant was reportedly said to be in talks to buy social-media platform Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report in a deal that could be valued at $70 a share, or $39 billion.

3. T-Mobile TMUS | Down 3.7%

Shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report retreated Thursday after rival AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, thanks in part to impressive subscriber gains for its HBO streaming service.

4. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Down 5.5%

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report fell after HSBC downgraded the doughnut chain to hold from buy. The investment firm said in a note that inflation and an expiring stock lockup could keep the shares from rebounding back toward its IPO price from July.

5. Nucor NUE | Down 4.1%

Shares of Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report dropped Thursday even after the producer of steel and related products reported a rise in third quarter profit.

Nucor also said that it expected strong demand to continue into 2022.