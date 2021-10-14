October 14, 2021
This Portfolio Manager Says That Earnings Are 'Looking Pretty Good'
5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: Boeing, Wells Fargo

Boeing, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, Pinduoduo and Progressive are five stocks that fell on Thursday.
U.S. stocks on Thursday were higher, benefitting from better-than-expected earnings and economic data that helped ease investor concern about inflation and  a slowdown in growth.

The S&P 500 advanced for a second session, adding 1.65% and putting the broad benchmark index on pace for its best day since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.68%.

Here are some of the biggest losers in the stock market on Thursday.

1. Boeing BA | Down 1.2%

Shares of Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report slipped Thursday following reports that the aerospace giant found a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner, the latest in a series of production problems that have delayed aircraft deliveries.

Boeing said some titanium 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly manufactured over the past three years.

2. Pinduoduo PDD | Down 3.7%

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech company Pinduoduo  (PDD) - Get Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report fell on Thursday.
Last month, Colin Huang, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce platform, lost $27 billion in personal wealth, Bloomberg reported. Pinduoduo shares have fallen 6.3% over the past month.

3. U.S. Bancorp USB | Down 2.8%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp  (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report came under pressure Thursday afternoon after rising in the morning as the Minneapolis bank posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings. 

The lender said profit rose due to a lower provision for credit losses as the global economy improved.

4. Wells Fargo WFC | Down 1.2%

Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report shares also were lower at midday after trading higher Thursday morning .Third-quarter earnings exceeded analysts' forecasts, thanks to factors including improvement in the economy.

5. Progressive PGR | Down 1.5%

Shares of Progressive Corp  (PGR) - Get Progressive Corporation Report came under pressure Thursday after profit fell for the third quarter and the company booked losses due to Hurricane Ida. 

Progressive clocked $167.6 million in catastrophe losses associated with Hurricane Ida.

The provider of personal and commercial insurance posted earnings of $118.5 million, or 19 cents a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.53 billion, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period.

The earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

