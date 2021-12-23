5 Top Stock Decliners For Thursday Amid Santa Rally

Stocks posted gains as investors bet on economic recovery from omicron fallout.

Stocks were rising on the final day of trading in Christmas week.

Weekly jobless claims, released Thursday, were unchanged at 205,000 for the period ending on Dec.18, with the four-week average inching higher, to 206,250.

Here are some companies that took a hit Thursday.

1. Quidel QDEL | Down 18%

Shares of Quidel (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report slumped after the medical testing company agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) for stock and cash totaling $6 billion.

The cash portion will be $1.75 billion and come from Quidel’s balance sheet and borrowings. The deal also includes Ortho’s existing net debt of $2 billion.

2. JD.com JD | Down 7%

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report dropped after the China-based gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings (TCHEY) said it would give $16.4 billion of shares in the e-commerce group to Tencent holders.

3. Crocs CROX | Down 15%

Shares of Crocs (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report tumbled after the causal footwear maker entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held rival footwear maker HEYDUDE, for $2.5 billion.

HEYDUDE was founded in Italy in 2008 and says it develops "comfortable, versatile and accessible footwear."

4. Moderna MRNA | Down 3.43%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report slid Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to drugmaker Merck's (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report antiviral pill molnupiravir premarket.

5. SciPlay SCPL | Down 16%

Shares of SciPlay (SCPL) - Get SciPlay Corp. Class A Report fell sharply after the digital game developer said it has ended talks to sell to its majority owner Scientific Games Corp., a game developer and major vendor to casinos.