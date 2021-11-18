Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Where This Technical Analyst Sees Potential Upside for Markets Thursday
Where This Technical Analyst Sees Potential Upside for Markets Thursday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday Still Wobbly on Inflation

Despite retail appearing up, several companies slid as the broader market worried about inflation.
Author:

Stocks traded mixed Thursday despite a string of better-than-forecast retail earnings.

Here are some companies that took a hit Thursday.

1. Cisco CSCO | Down 7.79%

Shares of Cisco  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report fell Thursday after the telecom-equipment giant gave lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

2. Alibaba BABA | Down 10.85%

Shares of Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report tumbled Thursday after the China-based retailing giant posted softer-than-expected second quarter sales amid Beijing's broader crackdown on the tech sector.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Activision Blizzard ATVI | Down 3.63%

Shares of Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report came under pressure Thursday after analysts at J.P. Morgan downgraded the video game maker to neutral from overweight and cut its share price target to $88 from $100

4. Petco WOOF | Down 11.41%

Shares of pet accessories retailer Petco  (WOOF) - Get Petco Health & Wellness Co. Report slipped even after the company reported better-than-forecast earnings and revenue for its third quarter. Petco’s gross margin did narrow year over year.

5. Lucid Motors LCID | Down 15.30%

Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report extended its slide for a second day in a row after reaching a lofty market value near $90 billion ahead of legacy automakers Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

Macy’s Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Kohl's, Nvidia

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Trading Nvidia as It Makes All-Time Highs on Earnings Beat

Closing Bell: Apple Reportedly Working on Car Software; Stocks Slide on Earnings Mix
MARKETS

Apple Stock Surges On Report Saying Autonomous Car Coming in 2025

6. Rupert Murdoch
INVESTING

Murdoch Again Hits Facebook, Google Over Business Practices

Assertion: Capitalism Isn't in the Constitution
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Rare Copy of the Constitution May be Bought With Crypto by Group of Friends

PRNews_MCR_Aerial2
INVESTING

Would You Buy This $20M Ranch in Montana Being Auctioned With No Reserve?

Will China's Cybersecurity Review Of IPOs Close The Door On Tech Firms Raising Funds In New York?
INVESTING

Sweetgreen Set to Go Public in IPO Valuing Chain at Nearly $3B

22 camry xle hybrid toyota
INVESTING

Toyota Recalls Some Camrys Due to Power Brake Problems