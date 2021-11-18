5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday Still Wobbly on Inflation

Despite retail appearing up, several companies slid as the broader market worried about inflation.

Stocks traded mixed Thursday despite a string of better-than-forecast retail earnings.

Here are some companies that took a hit Thursday.

1. Cisco CSCO | Down 7.79%

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report fell Thursday after the telecom-equipment giant gave lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

2. Alibaba BABA | Down 10.85%

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report tumbled Thursday after the China-based retailing giant posted softer-than-expected second quarter sales amid Beijing's broader crackdown on the tech sector.

3. Activision Blizzard ATVI | Down 3.63%

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report came under pressure Thursday after analysts at J.P. Morgan downgraded the video game maker to neutral from overweight and cut its share price target to $88 from $100

4. Petco WOOF | Down 11.41%

Shares of pet accessories retailer Petco (WOOF) - Get Petco Health & Wellness Co. Report slipped even after the company reported better-than-forecast earnings and revenue for its third quarter. Petco’s gross margin did narrow year over year.

5. Lucid Motors LCID | Down 15.30%

Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report extended its slide for a second day in a row after reaching a lofty market value near $90 billion ahead of legacy automakers Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.