December 13, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday Amid Meme-Stock Slump

Stocks fell Monday as investors turned wary ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve update later this week.
Author:

Stocks were dropping Monday as investors waited to know about the pace of the taper at an all-important meeting by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Here are some companies that took a hit.

1. GameStop GME | Down 12%

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report tumble. Investors turned away from higher-risk propositions, dragging down the meme stock sensation. The stock is down 23% for the month of December.

2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 15%

Shares of AMC Entrainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report also fell in Friday's meme-stock slump. Bloomberg reported that meme stocks were down to a seven-month low on Monday.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 6.1%

Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dropped after Elon Musk was named Time magazine's "Person of The Year." Musk, with a net worth of $296 billion, is the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Social media was divided on the news magazine's top choice. Twitter was filled with strong reactions.

4. Dollar Tree DLTR | Down 0.7%

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report edged lower after activist investor Mantle Ridge announced efforts to try to replace the Dollar Tree board. The discount retailer called the move “unwarrantedly aggressive,” Barron's reported.

5. Boeing BA | Down 3.7%

Shares of aerospace giant Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report traded lower, dragging down the Dow industrials. 

