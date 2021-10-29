Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage
5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Starbucks, Amazon, Hershey

Starbucks, Apple, Charter Communications, Amazon and Hershey are five stocks that fell on Friday.
U.S. stocks edged higher Friday even as investors continued their selloff in tech giants Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report after disappointing earnings reports.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Friday.

1. Starbucks SBUX | Down 7.3%

Shares of Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report slumped. Analysts slashed their price targets after the coffee-bar giant posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

President and Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said that during the quarter, Covid-19 related restrictions "constrained customer mobility in 18 provincial level regions" in China.

2. Apple AAPL | Down 2.5%

Shares of Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report dropped after the tech giant reported that supply-chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September-quarter sales. Wall Street analysts were still bullish about the stock as consumer demand for iPhones continued to rise.

3. Charter Communications CHTR | Down 4.5%

Charter Communications  (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report stock traded lower after the company reported a slowdown in broadband internet subscriber growth in its third quarter. Charter’s Spectrum brand added 243,000 new residential customers, missing the Wall Street consensus of 344,000 net adds. But Charter beat analysts' expectations on both earnings and revenue.

4. Amazon AMZN | Down 2.9%

Shares of Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report came under pressure after third-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Amazon, like Apple, cited supply-chain issues and also pointed to labor shortages.

5. Hershey HSY | Down 1.8%

Shares of Hershey  (HSY) - Get Hershey Company (HSY) Report fell Friday after Citigroup analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing concern that inflation pressures could hurt the consumer packaged food company's bottom line.

