5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Starbucks, Amazon, Hershey

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday even as investors continued their selloff in tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) after disappointing earnings reports.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Friday.

1. Starbucks SBUX | Down 7.3%

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) slumped. Analysts slashed their price targets after the coffee-bar giant posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

President and Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said that during the quarter, Covid-19 related restrictions "constrained customer mobility in 18 provincial level regions" in China.

2. Apple AAPL | Down 2.5%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped after the tech giant reported that supply-chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September-quarter sales. Wall Street analysts were still bullish about the stock as consumer demand for iPhones continued to rise.

3. Charter Communications CHTR | Down 4.5%

Charter Communications (CHTR) stock traded lower after the company reported a slowdown in broadband internet subscriber growth in its third quarter. Charter's Spectrum brand added 243,000 new residential customers, missing the Wall Street consensus of 344,000 net adds. But Charter beat analysts' expectations on both earnings and revenue.

4. Amazon AMZN | Down 2.9%

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) came under pressure after third-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Amazon, like Apple, cited supply-chain issues and also pointed to labor shortages.

5. Hershey HSY | Down 1.8%

Shares of Hershey (HSY) fell Friday after Citigroup analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing concern that inflation pressures could hurt the consumer packaged food company's bottom line.