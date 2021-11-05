Skip to main content
October Jobs Report: These Sectors Saw the Biggest Changes
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Peloton, Moderna, Nikola

Here are some of the companies that took a hit on Friday.
Author:

U.S. stocks rose Friday after the October jobs report indicated that hiring is gaining traction heading into the holidays.

Here are some of the companies that took a hit on Friday.

1. Peloton PTON | Down 34.89%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report continued their dramatic decline Friday afternoon, after the fitness equipment maker slashed its 2022 sales forecast amid a slump in post-pandemic demand.

Peloton reported its smallest quarterly gain in subscriber growth since it became a public company two years ago, and said fewer people are joining its online workouts.

2. Moderna MRNA | Down 21.41%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report slumped after Jefferies analyst Michael Yee lowered the firm's price target on the drugmaker to $325 a share from $375. But Yee kept a hold rating on the shares amid what he sees as a shifting of 2021 revenue expectations.

Barclays also lowered its price target after Moderna's third quarter earnings miss and lowered 2021 guidance of vaccine doses and sales.

3. Nikola NKLA | Down 17%

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report shares dropped Friday a day after the troubled electric truckmaker said it could settle fraud charges levied by the Securities & Exchange Commission for around $125 million. 

Nikola exceeded analyst' expectations in the third quarter but investors are leery of any large legal settlement.

4. Novavax NVAX | Down 17.49%

Investors sold shares of vaccine maker Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report Friday after rival Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report said its Covid-19 pill candidate cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in a trial of high-risk, non-hospitalized adults.

5. Canopy Growth CGC | Down 14.37%

Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report traded were lower after the cannabis producer reported a narrower fiscal second quarter loss on 2.9% lower revenue.

