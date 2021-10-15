October 15, 2021
What to Watch in the Markets Before You Head Into the Weekend
5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Moderna, Facebook, Virgin Galactic

Moderna, Facebook, Virgin Galactic, Pearson and Duck Creek Technologies are five stocks that fell on Friday.
Stocks were rising Friday as corporate earnings and improving sentiment offset persistent inflation concern. All three averages are on track to end the week higher.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Friday.

1. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Down 16%

Shares of Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report dropped after the space-tourism company once again delayed the launch of full commercial service for private-astronaut trips, this time until fourth-quarter 2022, as it works to improve its vehicles.

2. Moderna MRNA | Down 3.5%

Morderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares tumbled after media reports suggested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration held off on its decision to authorize the drugmaker's two-shot coronavirus vaccine for young people of ages 12 to 17 as it assessed the risk of a rare heart condition.

3. Pearson PSO | Down 14%

U.S. listed shares of Pearson  (PSO) - Get Pearson PLC Sponsored ADR Report suffered Friday after the education-technology company said that revenue at its higher-education unit fell 7% in the first nine months.

The U.K. company reiterated its guidance for full-year adjusted operating profit of around £377 million. 

4. Facebook FB | Down 1.2%

Shares of Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report traded lower Friday after Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney added the social network to his “tactical underperform” list.

Facebook is expected to report third quarter earnings on Oct. 25.

5. Duck Creek Technologies DCT | Down 23%

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies  (DCT) - Get DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Report came under pressure after the enterprise software company reported a net loss for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

