December 10, 2021
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday Amid Rising Inflation

Stocks edged higher Friday even as inflation in the U.S. showed no signs of abating.
Stock indices were in the green Friday after latest reading on inflation data met Wall Street expectations and reached a nearly four decade high.

Here are some companies that took a hit.

1. Chewy CHWY | Down 10.2%

Shares of Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report struggled after the pet-accessories retailer reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss. Analysts at Wedbush cut Chewy's price target to $55 from $70 a share citing a slowdown in customer growth.

2. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 7.2%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell under pressure Friday after Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell by Yum! Brands  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report reportedly sent back test samples of the alternative-meat maker's grilled carne asada.

Two Beyond Meat employees were terminated, according to a Bloomberg report.

3. Moderna MRNA | Down 6%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report tumbled after the drugmaker said its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, significantly boosted antibody responses to the two most important flu strains in an early trial.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 9%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report dropped Friday after CNBC reported that SEC filings showed stock sales by both Chief Executive Adam Aron  and Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman. 

Aron sold 312,500 shares and Goodman received 18,000 shares of AMC Entertainment through his sale.

Aron had reportedly indicated in November that he would soon begin selling shares as part of estate planning.

5. Peloton PTON | Down 5.2%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report dropped after analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded the connected-fitness company's stock to neutral from outperform and cut the price target to $50 a share.

