5 Top Gainers for Thursday: Blink Charging, Triterras

Blink Charging, Tritteras, Medallion Financial, Gevo and Senseonics Holdings are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks ended slightly higher in Thursday's holiday-shortened session as U.K. and European Union negotiators finalized their Brexit trade agreement.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Blink Charging | Percentage Increase 13%

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report advanced after the electric vehicle charging company recently signed an agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to install 219 car chargers at 35 locations operated by the healthcare network.

2. Triterras | Percentage Increase 19%

Triterras TRIT was climbing after Oppenheimer recently reiterated its outperform rating on the fintech company with a $23 price target. Analyst Owen Lau said the company offered an attractive risk/reward profile for long-term investors, thanks to strong profitability and a massive total addressable market.

3. Medallion Financial | Percentage Increase 11%

Medallion Financial (MFIN) - Get Report rose after the finance company said it had completed a private placement of $33.6 million face amount of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes to certain institutional investors. The notes will mature on Dec. 30, 2027, and bear a fixed interest rate of 7.5% per year, paid semiannually.

4. Gevo | Percentage Increase 27%

Gevo (GEVO) - Get Report surged after the renewable fuels company recently said it had optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, S.D., and had met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.

5. Senseonics Holdings | Percentage Increase 41%

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) - Get Report leaped after the medical technology company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects fourth-quarter net sales of $3.5 million, compared with an earlier forecast of $2.5 million.