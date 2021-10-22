October 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell, Intel
Earnings Recap: American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell, Intel
Publish date:

5 Top Gainers for Friday: WeWork, Cleveland-Cliffs, American Express

WeWork, Cleveland-Cliffs, American Express, Phunware and Olin are five top gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks traded mixed Friday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs and offsetting a pullback in tech stocks.

Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. WeWork | Increase 13%

Shares of WeWork WE surged as the shared office space company made its public debut through a $9 billion merger with BowX Acquisition. The shareholders of BowX Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, on Tuesday voted in favor of the deal.

2. Cleveland-Cliffs | Increase 11%

Cleveland-Cliffs  (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Report shares powered higher after the steelmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and forecast higher steel selling prices for 2022. Revenue surged more than five-fold from last year to $6 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $5.64 billion tally.

TheStreet Recommends

3. American Express | Increase 5%

American Express  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report shares rose after the credit card giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations amid a post-pandemic boom that continues to drive consumers and businesses to pull out their green, gold and platinum plastic.

4. Phunware | Increase 579%

Shares of Phunware  (PHUN) - Get Phunware, Inc. Report jumped by as much as 15 times on speculation that the company was being tapped to build former President Donald Trump’s proposed social media platform. On Thursday, Digital World Acquisition  (DWAC) - Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report surged following a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

5. Olin | Increase 7.6%

Olin  (OLN) - Get Olin Corporation Report shares jumped after the specialty chemicals company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates. The company posted profit of $390.7 million or $2.38 a share, compared with a loss of $736.8 million or $4.67 a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting Olin to report earnings of $2.08 a share. 

Carvana
INVESTING

Carvana Drops; Complaints Against Car Retailer Reportedly at Issue

Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat Stock? Not So Fast.

TheStreet_HeroImage_0821 (1)
Sponsored Story

Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

Seagate Technology
INVESTING

Seagate Shares Rise on Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P 500 Slide As Fed Chair Powell Cautions on Inflation, Says Taper Plans 'On Track'

23andMe Lead
INVESTING

23andMe Stock Drops on Plan to Buy Health Platform Lemonaid

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: S&P 500, Dow Hit Fresh Record Highs, Tech Hit By Snap Ad Spend Warning

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine Shows Efficacy Above 90% for Kids