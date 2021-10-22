5 Top Gainers for Friday: WeWork, Cleveland-Cliffs, American Express

Stocks traded mixed Friday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs and offsetting a pullback in tech stocks.

Here are five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. WeWork | Increase 13%

Shares of WeWork WE surged as the shared office space company made its public debut through a $9 billion merger with BowX Acquisition. The shareholders of BowX Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, on Tuesday voted in favor of the deal.

2. Cleveland-Cliffs | Increase 11%

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Report shares powered higher after the steelmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and forecast higher steel selling prices for 2022. Revenue surged more than five-fold from last year to $6 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $5.64 billion tally.

3. American Express | Increase 5%

American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report shares rose after the credit card giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations amid a post-pandemic boom that continues to drive consumers and businesses to pull out their green, gold and platinum plastic.

4. Phunware | Increase 579%

Shares of Phunware (PHUN) - Get Phunware, Inc. Report jumped by as much as 15 times on speculation that the company was being tapped to build former President Donald Trump’s proposed social media platform. On Thursday, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) - Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report surged following a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

5. Olin | Increase 7.6%

Olin (OLN) - Get Olin Corporation Report shares jumped after the specialty chemicals company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates. The company posted profit of $390.7 million or $2.38 a share, compared with a loss of $736.8 million or $4.67 a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting Olin to report earnings of $2.08 a share.