December 9, 2021
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

5 Top Decliners Thursday as Stocks Edged Lower on Omicron Woes

Stocks were mostly lower Thursday as omicron derailed reopening momentum.
Author:

Stocks were falling Thursday as virus concerns due to the potent omicron variant resurfaced.

Here are some companies that took a hit Thursday.

1. Lucid LCID | Down 12.30%

Shares of Lucid  (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report fell sharply Thursday after the electric-vehicle producer proposed to offer $1.75 billion of convertible senior notes to be sold in a private offering to institutional buyers.

2. Boeing BA | Down 2%

Shares of Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report slipped in Thursday trading following a report that delays in delivery of its new Dreamliner 787 jets have prompted American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report to reduce international flights next summer.

3. Robinhood HOOD | Down 6.13%

Shares of Robinhood Markets  (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report traded lower Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised concerns about how the trading app makes money.

4. Digital World Acquisition Company DWAC | Down 7%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Company  (DWAC)  came under pressure Thursday. Donald Trump's blank-check company partner continued to suffer losses as investors weighed in on an SEC investigation into trading activity and communications tied to DWAC and its plans to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.

5. GameStop GME | Down 5%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report struggled Thursday after the videogame retailer and meme-stock favorite posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. GameStop also received a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena for documents linked to an earlier probe into trading activity in the stock

