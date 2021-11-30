5 Top Decliners for Tuesday as Omicron Selloff Intensifies Losses

Individual stocks and oil prices fell Tuesday amid fears of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Stocks were falling Tuesday as investor fears that the damage from Omicron variant could be as bad as the novel coronavirus revived.

Here are some companies that took a hit Tuesday.

1. Twitter TWTR | Down 4.44%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report retreated Tuesday after Chief Executive and Co Founder Jack Dorsey bid farewell to the social media company on Monday.

Twitter's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal has been named the new chief executive of the firm effective immediately.

2. AT&T T | Down 4.48%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report fell sharply a day after new documents revealed that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations.

AT&T owns entertainment giant Warner Media, which includes CNN and HBO.

3. Salesforce CRM | Down 3.58%

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report dropped ahead of October fiscal quarter results. FactSet estimates earnings between 91 cents and 92 cents a share on revenue of $6.8 billion.

4. Uber UBER | Down 4.5%

Shares of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report tumbled as Omicron fears hurt travel stocks with the ride sharing company trading almost 5% lower on potential fears of extended lockdowns in cities across the world.

5. Gap GPS | Down 6.71%

Shares of Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. Report fell under pressure Tuesday after data for Cyber Monday online sales dropped by 1.4% for the first time ever in comparison to last year.