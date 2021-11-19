Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Friday's Market Breadth Is Sending Investors a 'Yellow Flag:' Technical Analyst
Friday's Market Breadth Is Sending Investors a 'Yellow Flag:' Technical Analyst
Publish date:

5 Top Decliners For Friday as Covid Concerns Return to Europe

Investor confidence dwindled Friday as coronavirus cases in Europe started to rise again.
Author:

U.S. stocks traded mixed Friday after the House cleared President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, while renewed concern about a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Europe rattled investors.

Here are some companies that took a hit Friday.

1. Foot Locker FL | Down 12.35%

Shares of Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report stumbled after the sports and footwear retailer warned that supply chain disruptions would persist throughout the holiday period. 

The company on Friday posted better-than-forecast third-quarter earnings.

2. Ross Stores ROST | Down 6.2%

Shares of Ross Stores  (ROST) - Get Ross Stores, Inc. Report dropped the apparel retailer reported said supply-chain issues were worsening its holiday quarter. 

The company reported stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Applied Materials AMAT | Down 4%

Shares of Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report struggled after the semiconductor-equipment maker missed fourth-quarter earnings and revenue and issued weaker-than-forecast revenue guidance for first-quarter sales.

President and Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said its supply chain cannot keep up with demand for semiconductors.

“Demand for semiconductors and equipment continues to grow as the pandemic accelerates digital transformation of the economy, and currently, our supply chain cannot keep up,” said Dickerson in a statement. 

“We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near-term, and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority," he added.

4. Boeing BA | Down 5.6%

Shares of aviation major Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report traded 5% lower Friday bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by 275 points.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the aviation company has further slowed production of 787 Dreamliners to address defects, thereby delaying deliveries of new jets.

5. Chevron CVX | Down 2.16%

Shares of Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report took a beating Friday after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising covid cases in Europe will drive down demand.

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
INVESTING

'It Sure As Hell Would Help': Market Reacts On Elon Musk/U.N. Squabble Over World Hunger

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Where Art Thou? Not in First-Line Lung Cancer Immunotherapy, Sadly
INVESTING

Bristol Myers Stock Keeps Skidding on FDA Heart Drug Review

Stock Market President's Day Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Friday Amid Chip Stock Rally

US Aims To Ease Semiconductor Crunch By Working More Closely With Allies And Private Sector, Says Senior US Official
INVESTING

'Not Going To See Normal For Most Of 2022': Analyst On Semiconductor Stock

Xpeng smart SUV G9
INVESTING

Xpeng Debuts G9 EV SUV With International Markets in Mind

Williams-Sonoma Lead
INVESTING

William-Sonoma Pares Losses Following Earnings, Raised Guidance

Jim Cramer: Intuit Had a Fantastic Quarter
INVESTING

Intuit Shares Jump After Goldman Upgrades to Buy on Earnings

Starbucks New Cups 2020 Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Employee Union Efforts Spread to Arizona