Futures Rebound, Jobs, Salesforce, Marvell, Alphabet - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, Dec. 4:

1. -- Stock Futures Point to Moderately Higher Open for Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were indicating a moderately higher on Wednesday on reports that a trade deal between the U.S. and China may be close after all. At around 5 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 98 points, indicating a positive open of more than 85 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Trump said a U.S.-China trade agreement may have to wait until after next year's presidential elections, contradicting earlier expectations that a deal might be done as soon a the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had dropped more than 450 points, or 1.6%, finished down 280 points, or 1.01%, to 27,503. The S&P 500 was off 0.66% and the Nasdaq slid 0.55%.

Asian stocks followed suit on Wednesday, posting large losses, as investors become more anxious after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 election.

However, European stocks moved slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors awaited economic data and monitored the prospect of a potentially longer, broader U.S.-China trade war.

2. -- November ADP Jobs Report, ISM on the Economic Docket

The economic calendar in the U.S. Wednesday includes November's ADP employment report, which is expected to show 156,000 new private-sector jobs being added to the economy last month following a gain of 125,000 in October.

The report, to be released at 8:15 a.m., is a widely watched precursor to the monthly non-farm payrolls report released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

Also on tap is the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November, which is expected to have risen to 51.6 from the preliminary November reading of 50.6. The composite is seen ending November at 51.9.

The number, which is based on monthly questionnaire surveys collected from over 400 U.S. companies, will be released at 9:45 a.m. E.T. That will be followed by the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, which will be released at 10 a.m.

Following October's sharp bounce higher from a three-year low, forecasters see a slight retreat for November where the consensus is 54.5 versus 54.7 in October.

Also at 10 a.m., Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak. Quarles is a member and vice chair for supervision of the Fed. His term as Vice Chairman for Supervision ends on October 13, 2021.

On the earnings front, RH (RH) - Get Report, better known as Restoration Hardware, will report its quarterly numbers on Wednesday alongside Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report , Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Report, At Home Group (HOME) - Get Report, and H&R Block (HRB) - Get Report .

Reports from Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report , Docusign (DOCU) - Get Report , Dollar General (DG) - Get Report , Express (EXPR) - Get Report, Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report , Kroger (KR) - Get Report , Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report, Michael's (MIK) - Get Report , Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report , The Children's Place (PLCE) - Get Report , Tiffany & Co (TIF) - Get Report , Workday (WDAY) - Get Report , and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report will all follow on Thursday.

Big Lots (BIG) - Get Report and Genesco (GCO) - Get Report will report on Friday.

3. -- Salesforce Posts Earnings Beat, But Offers Mixed Guidance

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report shares were lower in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue and earnings but offered up mixed guidance.

The stock was down 0.89% at $160.13 in premarket trading.

Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 came in at 75 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 67 cents and growing 23%. Revenue was $4.5 billion, beating analysts estimates of $4.44 billion and growing 33% year-over-year.

Subscription and support revenue, which account for the majority of the company's sales, came in at $4.24 billion, beating estimates of $4.161 billion. Billings were $3.886 billion, beating estimates of $3.808 billion.

Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020 beat analysts forecast, but 2021 revenue guidance was weak.

The company said it expects 2020 revenue to be between $16.99 billion and $17 billion, above analysts' forecasts of $16.92 billion. For 2021, however, the company expects revenue of between $20.8 billion and $20.9 billion, below analysts' forecasts of $20.95 billion.

Salesforce is looking for 2020 adjusted EPS of between $2.89 and $2.90, vs. expectations of $2.86.

4. -- Marvell Technology Posts Quarterly Revenue Miss

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report slipped in after hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported fiscal-third-quarter bottom-line results in line with expectations but revenue that missed estimates.

For the quarter ended Nov. 2 the Santa Clara, Calif., company reported non-GAAP net income of 17 cents a share, matching the estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue was $662 million against the estimate of $664.5 million.

However, its fourth-quarter earnings outlook missed analysts' forecasts. For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of 15 cents to 19 cents a share on revenue of about $750 million. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting the company to report earnings of 21 cents on revenue of $699.5 million.

The company said that its acquisitions of multigig ethernet company Aquantia and application-specific-integrated-circuit company Avera will be reflected in the fourth quarter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marvell said all regulatory clearances had been received for NXP Semiconductors' (NXPI) - Get Report acquisition of Marvell's wireless connectivity portfolio. In May 2019, NXP agreed to acquire that portfolio, spanning wi-fi, bluetooth low energy, Zigbee, thread and near field communications.

5. -- Alphabet CEO Larry Page Steps Down

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report CEO Larry Page is stepping down, the company said on Tuesday after the market close.

In a statement, Alphabet said Page's duties will be taken on by Sundar Pichai, currently CEO of Alphabet's Google unit.

In a jointly written letter, Page and co-founder Sergey Brin said they felt the company would do just fine with only one CEO - and that CEO would not be either of them.

"We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President.

Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet. He will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google, and managing Alphabet's investment in our portfolio of Other Bets."

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and helped develop the Chrome web browser.

Page and Brin will remain on Alphabet's board of directors.

Shares of Alphabet were up 0.56% at $1,302 in premarket trading on Wednesday.